Franco (quadriceps) will bat second and play shortstop Tuesday against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Franco hurt his right quadriceps Friday against the Orioles and didn't start Saturday or Sunday, though he did appear off the bench in the series finale. He's ready to be a full participant following Monday's scheduled off day and will look to dig himself out of a slump which has seen him go 2-for-35 at the plate over his last 10 games.