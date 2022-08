Franco (wrist) could return from the 10-day injured list as early as this weekend, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Franco is expected to join Triple-A Durham for a rehab assignment early this week, and he's closing in on his return from the injured list. Even if the 21-year-old isn't cleared to rejoin the Rays for their home series against the Royals this weekend, he'll likely be able to return sometime next week.