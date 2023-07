Franco went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a stolen base Saturday against the Astros.

Franco went deep in the eighth inning to record his 12th homer of the season and the first in his last 15 starts. He entered Saturday's game hitting only .145 in that span to go along with three RBI and four runs scored. Franco also snapped a 16-game stretch without a stolen base, and his 29 swiped bags on the season have been his primary source of fantasy value.