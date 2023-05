Franco is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

With an off day coming Thursday, Rays manager Kevin Cash likely viewed Wednesday's day game as an optimal time to rest Franco, who had started in each of the last 12 games. Taylor Walls will spell Franco at shortstop in the series finale after Franco extended his hitting streak to seven and also chipped in his 20th stolen base of the season in Tuesday's 2-1 loss.