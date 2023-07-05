Franco went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and one steal in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Philadelphia.

Franco clubbed his 10th home run of the season Tuesday, ending Aaron Nola's night with a solo shot in the eighth inning. The young shortstop also reached on a single in the sixth off Nola and swiped second base for his 27th steal in 2023. Franco has been on a tear in his last five games, batting 7-for-21 (.333) with seven RBI, four runs scored, two stolen bases and two triples. He'll look to continue the hot streak Wednesday in a tentative matchup against right-hander Taijuan Walker.