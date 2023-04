Franco went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 4-1 win over the White Sox.

Franco got on base twice, both in the second and eighth innings and stole second for his fourth steal on the year. The 22-year-old has been a steady producer in the early going, slashing .289/.366/.542 with four homers, 13 RBI, 11 runs scored and an 8:15 BB:K over 93 plate appearances.