Chirinos' elbow strain will end his season and is expected to lead to Tommy John surgery, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Chirinos battled a triceps injury early in the year and suffered an elbow strain in his first start back from the injured list. Assuming he does indeed need Tommy John surgery, a typical recovery timeline would almost certainly wipe out the entirety of his 2021 campaign, though he should have a good chance to be ready by the beginning of the 2022 season.