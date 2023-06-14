Chirinos allowed two hits and a walk while striking out two over 3.2 scoreless innings Tuesday versus the Athletics. He did not factor in the decision.

Chirinos covered the most innings of the five pitchers the Rays used in a 2-1 loss. This was his first scoreless outing since April 23. It's unclear if Chirinos will be deployed as a traditional starter or work behind an opener going forward. He's pitched to a 2.35 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 17:12 K:BB through 38.1 innings over nine appearances (two starts) this season. Regardless of the usage, he's lined up for a weekend appearance on the road in San Diego if he remains a part of the Rays' rotation.