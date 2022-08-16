Chang will start at second base and bat eighth in Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Chang will be making his fifth start in six games, but most of his opportunities came while Brandon Lowe was tending to a sore shoulder. The lefty-hitting Lowe was back in the lineup for Monday's 4-0 win, but he'll retreat to the bench Tuesday with the Yankees bringing southpaw Nestor Cortes to the hill. The righty-hitting Chang will most likely fill a short-side platoon role moving forward.