Eflin (9-4) took the loss Tuesday, allowing two runs on four hits over seven innings against the Phillies. He struck out nine.

Despite falling to his fourth loss of 2023, Eflin logged his fourth consecutive quality start while also striking out seven or more batters for the third straight time Tuesday. The start continued what could be a career year for Eflin, as the 29-year-old boasts what would be his best ERA (3.24), BB/9 (1.39) and HR/9 (0.9) of his eight-year career while also ranking third in MLB in K/BB (6.67) this season. Eflin is tentatively scheduled to make his next start at home against Atlanta right before the All-Star Break.