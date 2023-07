Littell will serve as the Rays' opener Wednesday against the Rangers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Wednesday will mark the third time this season Littell has served in an opener role. The 27-year-old righty holds a 6.05 ERA and 1.55 WHIP through 19.1 innings this season and will presumably stay in the game for one or two innings before turning things over to the bullpen.