Dalbec will make his fourth consecutive start at shortstop Saturday, Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe reports.
Dalbec is producing this spring but doesn't have an everyday home on the diamond. When a player goes 11-for-34 (.324) with three doubles, two triples and a home run, a manager will try to find spots. Dalbec has experience at first and third base and played some shortstop before. "Bobby's a great athlete," manager Alex Cora told Abraham. "He understands what he can do with his body and his internal clock is great. Off-balance throws, double plays... he understands the game and he's a good defender." The biggest question about Dalbec is if he can hit enough to maintain a steady role in the regular season. Over the last two seasons, Dalbec hit a combined .229 over 250 games.