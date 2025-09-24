Narvaez went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Toronto.

Narvaez picked a pivotal time to snap an 0-for-17 skid, when he doubled home a pair of insurance runs in the sixth inning. The wear-and-tear of being the primary catcher has caught up to Narvaez in the second half; he's slashing .180/.230/.374 in 68 games since the All-Star break.