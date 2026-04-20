Wong is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers.

After a stretch of three consecutive starts behind the plate, Wong will end up ceding catching duties to Carlos Narvaez for the second day in a row. With an .885 OPS compared to Narvaez's .449 mark on the season, Wong has been the far more productive hitter of the two, so the Red Sox could still view him as Option 1A at catcher for the time being.