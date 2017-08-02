Red Sox's Carson Smith: Begins rehab assignment Saturday
Smith (elbow) will embark on a rehab assignment Saturday with Double-A Portland, Michael Silverman of The Boston Herald reports.
Smith has been out since the early stages of the 2016 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery for his right elbow. It's likely that Smith will need a decent amount of rehab outings, mainly because he hasn't faced live hitting since last spring. The Red Sox will continue to take it step-by-step with the 27-year-old, with a definitive timetable coming into view after a couple appearances.
