Red Sox's Carson Smith: Throws live batting practice, rehab stint next
Smith (elbow) threw 21 pitches to teammates during a batting-practice session Wednesday, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
The live BP session was the final box checked before the Red Sox send Smith out on a rehabilitation assignment set to begin Saturday at Double-A Portland. The right-hander will then join Triple-A Pawtucket when the PawSox return from their current road trip. Pitchers normally get 30 days on their rehab clock, but hurlers coming off Tommy John elbow surgery can tack another 30 days on top of that. The Red Sox are hoping Smith doesn't need all that time to get up to Boston.
More News
-
Red Sox's Carson Smith: Begins rehab assignment Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Carson Smith: Could face hitters Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Carson Smith: Makes sim game appearance Monday•
-
Red Sox's Carson Smith: Throws second bullpen•
-
Red Sox's Carson Smith: Tosses bullpen Friday•
-
Red Sox's Carson Smith: Throws bullpen Saturday•
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...