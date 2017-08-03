Smith (elbow) threw 21 pitches to teammates during a batting-practice session Wednesday, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

The live BP session was the final box checked before the Red Sox send Smith out on a rehabilitation assignment set to begin Saturday at Double-A Portland. The right-hander will then join Triple-A Pawtucket when the PawSox return from their current road trip. Pitchers normally get 30 days on their rehab clock, but hurlers coming off Tommy John elbow surgery can tack another 30 days on top of that. The Red Sox are hoping Smith doesn't need all that time to get up to Boston.