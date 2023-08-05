Manager Alex Cora said Murphy is likely to serve as Boston's primary pitcher Saturday against Toronto, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

John Schreiber will operate as the Red Sox's opener Saturday, and Murphy is poised to work in the bulk role behind him. The 25-year-old righty allowed an unearned run across 3.1 innings last time out against San Francisco and has a 1.59 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 27:11 K:BB over 28.1 innings this season.