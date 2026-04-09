The White Sox placed Murphy on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a left elbow impingement, retroactive to Wednesday.

Murphy gave up one earned run on a solo homer in two-thirds of an inning during his last appearance Tuesday, and he appears to have come away from his latest outing with a nerve issue in his elbow. He'll be sidelined for at least the next two weeks as a result, and with Tyler Schweitzer on his way back to Triple-A, the White Sox will bring Duncan Davitt and Brandon Eisert up from Charlotte to fill the holes on their pitching staff.