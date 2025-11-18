default-cbs-image
The Red Sox traded Murphy to the White Sox on Tuesday in exchange for Ronny Hernandez, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Murphy was effective as a big-league reliever in 2025, finishing the regular season with a 3.12 ERA and 1.18 WHIP across 34.2 innings. The White Sox aren't working with much depth in their bullpen, so the 27-year-old left-hander could see regular work in high-leverage opportunities with his new organization.

