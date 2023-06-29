Sale (shoulder) was cleared to begin a throwing program Thursday after getting encouraging results from an MRI, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Sale is just three weeks removed from being diagnosed with a stress reaction in his left scapula, but he's pain-free and able to pick up a ball again. The left-hander will now start the slow build-up process toward a return to the mound, which the Red Sox hope can come in early August when he's first eligible to be activated from the 60-day IL.