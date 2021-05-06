Vazquez moved from catcher to second base after Christian Arroyo left Wednesday's game with a hand injury.
Arrory was hit by a pitch on his left hand but stayed in the game to run before being removed as a fielder. Vazquez has played second base before during his career, but his deployment Wednesday should be viewed as a stopgap measure. He's not expected to fill in at the position should Arroyo need multiple days off. The Red Sox can easily have Enrique Hernandez or Marwin Gonzalez, both of whom were already in Wednesday's game, play the keystone.
