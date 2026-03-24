Astros' Christian Vazquez: Makes team as backup catcher
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vazquez has made the Astros' Opening Day roster as a backup catcher, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Vazquez inked a minor-league contract earlier this month and has won the No. 2 job behind starter Yainer Diaz. The 35-year-old slashed only .215/.267/.311 the past three seasons with the Twins and is unlikely to play much in Houston.
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