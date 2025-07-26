Wong went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Dodgers.

One month after logging his first RBI of the season, Wong recorded his first extra-base hit. He led off the third with a double off the wall in left and scored Boston's first run. Wong's slashing .151/.231/.161 over 37 games. Per Sean McAdam of MassLive.com, the Red Sox have some interest in adding a catcher at the trade deadline as a Wong replacement. Wong was Boston's catching leader the last two seasons but lost the job to Carlos Narvaez early in 2025 when he landed on the injured list with a finger injury.