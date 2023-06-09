Kluber allowed seven runs on 11 hits and one walk while striking out one over 3.1 relief innings in Thursday's 10-3 loss to Cleveland.

Kluber made his third appearance since moving from the rotation to the bullpen and was left in for an ugly sixth inning. With Boston trailing, 3-2, the right-hander allowed eight consecutive hits to start the inning, but manager Alex Cora told Ian Browne of MLB.com that he wanted to "reset our bullpen" and be ready for a three-game weekend series in New York against the Yankees. Kluber, who was Boston's Opening Day starter and a two-time Cy Young Award winner in his days with Cleveland, watched his ERA swell to 7.13 following the outing.