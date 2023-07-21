Kluber (shoulder) tossed two scoreless innings in his rehab debut Friday with Double-A Portland.

Kluber entered the game out of the bullpen but got his pitch count up to 35 while scattering one hit with no walks and one strikeout over the two scoreless frames. It's unclear at this point whether the Red Sox plan to bring him back as a starter or reliever, though he probably will get stretched out a bit more in his next rehab outing. He's been on the shelf since June 21 due to right shoulder inflammation.