Valdez started at second base and went 2-for-4 in Wednesday's 10-4 loss to the Twins.
Valdez was called up amid a flurry of transactions Wednesday. Yu Chang (paternity) and Christian Arroyo (hamstring) were unavailable, enabling Valdez to make his MLB debut. The 24-year-old infielder's stay with Boston is expected to be a short one.
More News
-
Red Sox's Enmanuel Valdez: Gets big-league call-up•
-
Red Sox's Enmanuel Valdez: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Enmanuel Valdez: Will play all over infield•
-
Red Sox's Enmanuel Valdez: Joins 40-man roster•
-
Red Sox's Enmanuel Valdez: Headlines return for Vazquez•
-
Astros' Enmanuel Valdez: Moves up to Triple-A•