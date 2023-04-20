Valdez started at second base and went 2-for-4 in Wednesday's 10-4 loss to the Twins.

Valdez was called up amid a flurry of transactions Wednesday. Yu Chang (paternity) and Christian Arroyo (hamstring) were unavailable, enabling Valdez to make his MLB debut. The 24-year-old infielder's stay with Boston is expected to be a short one.

