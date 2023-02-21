Whitlock (hip) is being eased into pitchers' fielding practice during camp, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Going through full fielding drills will be the last thing Whitlock does this spring as he comes back from hip surgery. The good news is he's been throwing regular bullpen sessions and his arm feels on track, so there shouldn't be any question about the pitcher's Opening Day availability. Whitlock is expected to be part of the Red Sox' rotation.