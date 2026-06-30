Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Records first save

Whitlock picked up the save in Monday's 6-3 victory over Washington. He allowed a hit and no walks while striking out two over a scoreless inning.

With Aroldis Chapman presumably unavailable after pitching in each of the previous two days, Whitlock was called upon in the ninth inning and got the job done to secure his first save of the season. Since returning June 9 from a stint on the injured list due to left knee inflammation, the right-hander has allowed one run across eight innings with a 7:0 K:BB. Overall, Whitlock owns a 2.60 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 32:6 K:BB across 27.2 innings while serving as one of Boston's highest-leverage relievers, though he isn't likely to see regular save opportunities while Chapman is in the picture.