Whitlock (elbow) hasn't yet resumed throwing, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Whitlock landed on the injured list July 4 with a bone bruise in his right elbow and doesn't appear to be on track for a return soon. He's slated for bullpen sessions Monday and Tuesday, after which a clearer picture regarding his return timeline should emerge.
