Robles struck out one while not allowing a baserunner across 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the save Wednesday against the Tigers.

Robles was called upon to end an ugly eighth inning for the Boston bullpen, during which Kutter Crawford and Jake Diekman combined to allow three earned runs. Robles induced a pop out to end the frame, and he remained in the game for the ninth inning and retired the Tigers in order. Boston doesn't seem to have a defined closer early on this season, as Diekman earned the first save of the campaign. Meanwhile, Garrett Whitlock pitched the final four innings of Tuesday's win over Detroit, though he was credited with a win rather than a save.