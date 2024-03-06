The Red Sox reassigned Olivarez (shoulder) to minor-league camp Wednesday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Once a promising pitching prospect in the Rockies organization, Olivarez's star has faded after shoulder problems limited him to just two total regular-season innings in the minors over the past two years. He joined the Red Sox on a minor-league pact in November and is seemingly healthy again, as he made two Grapefruit League appearances, giving up two earned runs on three hits and two walks over 1.2 innings. Given that Olivarez has yet to appear above the High-A level, he could be a candidate to open the campaign at Double-A Portland rather than Triple-A Worcester.