Olivarez (shoulder) was outrighted to Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday.
Olivarez sustained a scapula strain in the back of his left shoulder in April and spent the entire 2022 season on the injured list. It's unclear whether he'll be healthy for the start of spring training in 2023.
More News
-
Rockies' Helcris Olivarez: Makes 2022 debut in rookie ball•
-
Rockies' Helcris Olivarez: Continuing throwing program•
-
Rockies' Helcris Olivarez: Transferred to 60-day IL•
-
Rockies' Helcris Olivarez: On IL with scapula strain•
-
Rockies' Helcris Olivarez: Goes to minors•
-
Rockies' Helcris Olivarez: Protected from Rule 5 draft•