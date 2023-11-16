Olivarez (shoulder) signed a minor-league contract Thursday with the Red Sox, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Olivarez was a promising prospect in the Rockies' system at age 17-18, but he has appeared in only one minor-league game over the last two seasons because of shoulder complications. The now 23-year-old left-hander will look to return to health and revitalize his professional career with the Red Sox.