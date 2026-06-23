Red Sox's Jake Bennett: Delivers six scoreless frames

Bennett did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing four hits and no walks over six scoreless innings against the Rockies. He struck out nine.

Tasked with pitching at the notoriously hitter-friendly Coors Field, Bennett took the challenge in stride, allowing no runs while recording a season-high nine strikeouts in what can easily be considered the best outing of his young career. A blown save by Aroldis Chapman, however, denied Bennett the win. Through five big-league starts, the 25-year-old owns a 1-3 record with a 3.71 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 22:5 K:BB across 26.2 innings. His next start is projected for Saturday against the Yankees.