Red Sox's Jake Bennett: Earns win in debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bennett (1-0) earned the win against the Astros on Friday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts over five innings.
Making his first major-league start, Bennett allowed a solo homer in the third inning but mostly impressed with four scoreless frames. He threw 58 strikes and generated 10 whiffs on 85 pitches, including six on his changeup. The 25-year-old posted a 0.86 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 16:3 K:BB across 21 innings at Triple-A Worcester and lines up for a road matchup against the Tigers next week.
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