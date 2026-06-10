Red Sox's Jake Bennett: Joining rotation Wednesday

The Red Sox will recall Bennett from Triple-A Worcester to start Wednesday's game against the Rays at Tropicana Field, Andrew Mahoney of The Boston Globe reports.

As anticipated, Bennett will be stepping into the rotation spot vacated by Brayan Bello, who was optioned to Triple-A last week. Though he reached five innings in both of his first two big-league starts back in early May against the Astros and Rays, Bennett yielded five earned runs on 11 hits and four walks while striking out four across 10.1 frames. However, the 25-year-old lefty has performed as one of the top pitchers in the International League this season, running up a 1.49 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 41:9 K:BB in 42.1 innings over 10 starts for Worcester. With Bello now in the minors and Garrett Crochet (lat) weeks away from a return from the injured list, Bennett could have a pathway to an extended run in the big-league rotation if his performance warrants it.