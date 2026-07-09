Red Sox's Jake Bennett: Keeps dealing in fourth win

Bennett (4-3) earned the win Wednesday against the White Sox, allowing no runs on four hits and one walk in seven innings. He struck out four.

Bennett was phenomenal Wednesday, scattering four singles across seven scoreless frames. The 25-year-old southpaw appears to be cementing his place in Boston's rotation after beginning the campaign with Triple-A Worcester, spinning at least six innings while yielding two runs or fewer in four consecutive starts. Bennett has effectively put himself in must-roster fantasy territory heading into the All-Star break, holding an impressive 2.64 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 35:8 K:BB over 47.2 innings.