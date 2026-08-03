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Red Sox's Jake Bennett: Picks up seventh win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Bennett (7-4) earned the win Sunday, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks over 5.2 innings against the Dodgers. He struck out four.

Bennett ran into trouble during a three-run third inning but was able to work through it and turn in a strong enough outing to pick up his seventh win. The soft-tossing southpaw has been steady and reliable as a rookie, allowing three or fewer runs in 10 of 12 starts while logging at least five innings in each outing. Across 71.1 innings, Bennett owns a 2.90 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 50:13 K:BB and is tentatively scheduled to pitch Saturday against the Athletics.

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