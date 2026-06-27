Red Sox's Jake Bennett: Sharp in second win

Bennett (2-3) picked up the win Saturday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over 6.1 innings in a 4-1 victory over the Yankees. He struck out three.

The rookie southpaw tossed 87 pitches (59 strikes) en route to his second straight quality start. Bennett, who was acquired from the Nationals over the winter, has proven to be find for the Red Sox, and through his first six big-league outings he's delivered a 3.27 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 25:7 K:BB through 33 innings. He'll try to stay sharp in his next start, which is set to come on the road next weekend against the Angels.