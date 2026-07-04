Red Sox's Jake Bennett: Strong outing in win

Bennett (3-3) earned the win against the Angels on Friday after tossing 7.2 innings of two-run ball, allowing five hits and striking out six. He also tossed a wild pitch.

This was Bennett's longest outing of the season and came just four outs shy of tossing a complete game, though by the time he left the mound, he was already at 92 pitches (61 strikes). Bennett has been pitching very well of late, and this was his fourth consecutive outing allowing two or fewer earned runs. He owns a 1.78 ERA and 0.67 WHIP across 25.1 innings over that stretch, and he's slated to make his next start on the road against the White Sox.