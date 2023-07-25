The Red Sox activated Schreiber (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

In what will be his first appearance for Boston since May 15, Schreiber will serve as the team's opening pitcher in Tuesday's game against Atlanta. Schreiber is unlikely to work more than an inning or two before giving way to Nick Pivetta, who is expected to serve as the team's primary pitcher out of the bullpen.