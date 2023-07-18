Schreiber (shoulder) is expected to be activated July 23 versus the Mets or July 25 against Atlanta, MLB.com reports.

Schreiber has made four rehab appearances with Triple-A Worcester and is expected to pitch in back-to-back games July 19-20. That could be his final test before he rejoins the Red Sox' bullpen. Schreiber has been sidelined since mid-May with a right shoulder strain.