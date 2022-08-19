Winckowski (5-6) took the loss Thursday in Pittsburgh, allowing six runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out two in five innings.

Winckowski took Nathan Eovaldi's (neck/shoulder) spot in the rotation Thursday and was greeted with a two-run blast by Bryan Reynolds in the first. Pittsburgh tacked on two more runs in the third and Reynolds tagged Winckowski with another two-run shot in the fifth. In five starts since the All-Star break, the 24-year-old has a 6.46 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, six homers allowed and a 10:7 K:BB in 23.2 innings. He's punched out two or fewer batters in five of his last seven starts.