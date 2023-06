Turner went 2-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Yankees.

Turner posted his second straight multi-hit game and his fourth such effort through nine contests in June. The 38-year-old also logged his third steal of the campaign, matching his total from each of the last two seasons. He continues to be a solid part of the heart of the Red Sox's order with a .264/.345/.404 slash line, seven home runs, 26 RBI, 33 runs scored and 12 doubles through 62 games.