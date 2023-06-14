Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that Turner will get more playing time at first base, Sean McAdam of MassLive.com reports.

Cora reshuffled the infield, which has become a mess. Enrique Hernandez will play less shortstop and Triston Casas, who failed to pick a throw in the dirt and committed a critical error in Monday's loss, will cede starts at first base to Turner. That began Tuesday, when Turner made his 41st start at first base over his 15-year career. It's not an ideal situation, as there's potential for wear and tear playing the field. The 38-year-old Turner was hired primarily to be Boston's designated hitter.