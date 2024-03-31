Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Jansen (back) is still being evaluated ahead of Sunday's series finale against the Mariners, and the closer's availability has yet to be determined, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Jansen was unavailable to pitch Saturday due to back tightness, and it remains unclear if he'll be ready to go Sunday. The Red Sox seem likely to be cautious with the 36-year-old early in the season, especially since he had limited reps during spring training due to lat and back issues. Should Jansen be unavailable, Chris Martin is the favorite to fill in should a save chance arise.
More News
-
Red Sox's Kenley Jansen: Dealing with tight back•
-
Red Sox's Kenley Jansen: Records Opening Day save•
-
Red Sox's Kenley Jansen: Throws inning Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Kenley Jansen: Expects to be ready for Opening Day•
-
Red Sox's Kenley Jansen: Returns from back issue•
-
Red Sox's Kenley Jansen: Slated for appearance Thursday•