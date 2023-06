Jansen struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Friday's 3-1 win over the White Sox.

Jansen has collected four saves and a win during his seven-inning scoreless streak over his last seven appearances. He's given up zero baserunners in five of those outings for one of his most dominant stretches of the season. Jansen is up to 16 saves with a 2.81 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 30:12 K:BB through 25.2 innings overall.