Jansen was unavailable to pitch Saturday night against the Mariners due to a tight back, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
With Jansen unavailable to pitch, the combination of Joely Rodriguez and Justin Slaten were unable to hold a two-run lead, with the Mariners walking it off in the bottom of the 10th.
More News
-
Red Sox's Kenley Jansen: Availability uncertain•
-
Red Sox's Kenley Jansen: Records Opening Day save•
-
Red Sox's Kenley Jansen: Throws inning Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Kenley Jansen: Expects to be ready for Opening Day•
-
Red Sox's Kenley Jansen: Returns from back issue•
-
Red Sox's Kenley Jansen: Slated for appearance Thursday•