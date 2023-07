Jansen struck out the only batter he faced to secure a save against the Cubs on Friday.

Jansen entered the game after Tayler Scott loaded the bases and struck out Mike Tauchman on three pitches to finish things off. Jansen has now converted 20 of his 23 save chances this season, including 11 straight. He lowered his ERA to 3.19 with a 37:13 K:BB through 31 frames.