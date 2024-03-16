Jansen (lat) allowed three runs on three hits and struck out one over two-thirds of an inning in Friday's spring game against Minnesota.
Jansen surrendered a pair home runs in his Grapefruit League debut and shook off the results. "It's my first outing, and we'll sharpen things up as we go," Jansen told Ian Browne of MLB.com. He's particularly focused on getting his cutter in shape. Jansen estimates he'll need another four outings to be ready by Opening Day. His next scheduled outing comes Monday.
